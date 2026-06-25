Georgia joins Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Georgia is being featured at the Great American State Fair as part of the nation’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The event begins Thursday on the National Mall and runs through July 10, with every state and U.S. territory participating.

Georgia’s pavilion features exhibits highlighting key industries across the state, along with well-known Georgia-based companies including Waffle House and Chick-fil-A.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia is proud to take part in the event.

The Great American State Fair is one of a series of events marking the nation’s semiquincentennial.