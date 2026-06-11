Georgia HERO and CHAMP trucks getting new look through GEICO partnership

ATLANTA — Drivers across Georgia will soon notice a new look on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s HERO and CHAMP patrol vehicles.

GDOT announced the trucks will receive new wraps as part of a partnership with insurance company GEICO. The vehicles will now feature the GEICO Gecko while continuing to provide the same roadside assistance services.

“The number one goal in GDOT is safety and that means zero fatalities, safer roads, safer projects, and safer drivers,” GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

The HERO program serves metro Atlanta, while CHAMP trucks assist drivers across the rest of the state.

Dale said the services help make Georgia roadways safer.

“It makes motorists safer, it makes the roadway safer, it helps to clear congestion,” Dale said.

According to GDOT, the HERO and CHAMP programs assist about 200,000 drivers each year statewide.

Dale said anyone traveling on Georgia roads can access the services by dialing 511.

“Anyone on a Georgia road who dials 511 can get a HERO or a CHAMP operator,” Dale said.

GDOT says the HERO and CHAMP vehicles will soon begin displaying the GEICO Gecko as part of the new sponsorship agreement.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.