Georgia has ‘significantly higher’ divorce rate than national average

GEORGIA — While divorce rates are declining, there are still more than a dozen states with rates “significantly higher” than the national average, and Georgia is among them.

According to the US Census Bureau, the divorce rate declined 28% between 2012 and 2022. Data found that the national divorce rate was 7.1 new divorces for every 1,000 women while Arkansas, Wyoming, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Oklahoma round out the top five of places with a higher rate.

Georgia comes in at #10 with the rate being 8.7 divorces per 1,000 women.

However, there were states like California, Illinois, and New York with “significantly lower” rates of divorce.

The marriage rate has remained pretty steady since 2012, the Census Bureau said.

The one exception was a dip in 2021, possibly due to the Covid-19 pandemic delaying weddings.