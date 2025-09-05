Georgia governor to send hundreds of National Guard troops from Peach State to US Capitol

ATLANTA — Hundreds of National Guard troops from Georgia are headed to Washington, DC to help with crime suppression there .

President Trump signed an executive order three weeks ago declaring a crime emergency in the nation’s capitol.

316 troops will leave in mid-September.

They’ll be replacing National Guard troops from other states that have timed out their mission.

In a statement, Governor Brian Kemp says “Georgia is proud to stand with the trump administration in its mission to ensure the security and beauty of our nation’s capitol.”