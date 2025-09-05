Local

Georgia governor to send hundreds of National Guard troops from Peach State to US Capitol

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia National Guard mobilizes to aid areas worst hit by Tropical Storm Debby Gov. Brian Kemp has authorized up to 2,000 soldiers and airmen, with over 300 already set to begin assessments and provide responses by tomorrow morning. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Hundreds of National Guard troops from Georgia are headed to Washington, DC to help with crime suppression there .

President Trump signed an executive order three weeks ago declaring a crime emergency in the nation’s capitol.

316 troops will leave in mid-September.

They’ll be replacing National Guard troops from other states that have timed out their mission.

In a statement, Governor Brian Kemp says “Georgia is proud to stand with the trump administration in its mission to ensure the security and beauty of our nation’s capitol.”

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!