Georgia governor to send hundreds of National Guard troops from Peach State to US Capitol

ATLANTA — Hundreds of National Guard troops from Georgia are headed to Washington, DC to help with crime suppression there .
President Trump signed an executive order three weeks ago declaring a crime emergency in the nation’s capitol.
316 troops will leave in mid-September.
They’ll be replacing National Guard troops from other states that have timed out their mission.
In a statement, Governor Brian Kemp says “Georgia is proud to stand with the trump administration in its mission to ensure the security and beauty of our nation’s capitol.”
With a shared commitment to law enforcement, we proudly stand with @POTUS in restoring public safety to our nation’s capital! As the @GeorgiaGuard assists their federal partners in this mission, they also remain committed to fulfilling any state needs.https://t.co/WxK53FV5OH— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 5, 2025