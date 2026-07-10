Georgia governor candidates agree to town hall-style debate

ATLANTA — Georgia voters will get a chance to hear directly from candidates for governor in a town hall-style debate format.

Former Atlanta Mayor and Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms previously challenged Billionaire healthcare executive Republican Rick Jackson to three in-person debates.

Jackson’s campaign announced he will take part in at least one debate, a statewide town hall-style event where voters will be able to ask candidates questions directly, officials said.

In May, former U.S. President Joe Biden announced he is endorsing Bottoms.

Bottoms joined the Biden administration in 2022 and left in 2023 to be with her family.

More details about the debate, including the date, time and location are expected to be announced.