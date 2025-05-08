Georgia Gov. Kemp signs multiple bills into legislation

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed multiple bills into law on Thursday, including a bill that bans state money from covering transgender care for the states prison inmates.

Bill SB 185 “prohibits the use of state funds or resources for certain treatments for state inmates; to provide for the adoption of rules and regulations by the Board of Corrections relating to such prohibitions and exceptions; to provide for a definition; to provide for related matters; to provide for an effective date; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes."

Gov. Kemp also signed legislation that doubles payout to $150,000 for a full-time school employee if they are killed on the job.

He also signed three pieces of legislation that supports Georgia’s agriculture and forestry industries and provide relief to those industries that were impacted by Hurricane Helene.

“Our farmers and foresters are tough people,” said Gov. Kemp. “Their commitment to moving forward after all they’ve faced is an inspiration to us all.