Hurricane Helene caused $1.28B worth of damage to GA’s timber industry

GEORGIA — A detailed damage assessment of Hurricane Helene’s destructive path through Georgia verifies a total impact of $1.28 billion on the state’s total timber resource.

The report, produced by the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and the University of Georgia’s Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources documented species, product class, the percentage of damage done, and location.

“Hurricane Helene was a historic storm that created generational losses for Georgia’s landowners,” Georgia Forestry Commission Director Johnny Sabo said. “Right now, GFC is working closely with affected landowners and our state and federal partners. We want to match all available resources to those needing help.”

The hurricane traveled across 8.9 million acres of forestland before exiting the northeast corner of the state with winds up to 100 miles per hour from Valdosta to Augusta.

Private forested lands accounted for 88% of the impacted land ownership.
























