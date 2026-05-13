Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp calls special session to redraw state voting maps

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is calling state lawmakers back for a special session next month to redraw Georgia’s voting maps, according to officials.

The redistricting effort would apply to the 2028 election cycle.

The move comes as Kemp has recently signed legislation that impacts local elections in five metro Atlanta counties, including changes to how some races are labeled.

The law impacts Cobb, Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties and will take effect during the 2028 election cycle.

Additional details on the special session and redistricting plans have not been released.