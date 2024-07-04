Local

Georgia farm worker killed in ‘freak accident’ inside grain bin

By WSBTV.com News Staff

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — A Georgia farm worker was killed in a freak accident inside a grain silo Tuesday morning, according to WTXL.

The accident happened at Rentz Farm Supply in Bainbridge just before 11 a.m.

According to WTVM, workers were inside a grain silo replacing the roof that had been damaged by a tornado when a support beam failed and fell on the worker. The worker, who was not identified, was killed “almost instantly.”

The worker was from Cairo, Georgia.

Investigators told WTVM that the man’s death was purely accidental.

Decatur County is in south Georgia.

