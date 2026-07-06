Georgia DNR investigates multiple boating incidents, drownings over the holiday weekend

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to multiple boating incidents and drownings across the state during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, including a deadly drowning on Lake Allatoona and several incidents on Lake Lanier.

Game wardens responded to a possible drowning near Glade Marina on Lake Allatoona in Bartow County on Saturday after 28-year-old Fidel Ojwang of Lilburn entered the water from the back of a ski boat and did not resurface.

Using boat-mounted sonar and a remotely operated vehicle, officials searched through the night before locating Ojwang’s body in about 60 feet of water just after midnight Sunday.

Lake Lanier also saw multiple boating incidents during the holiday weekend.

On July 3, game wardens said they observed Hall County Fire Rescue crews assisting a person at Mountain View Park. Investigators learned a man operating a 20-foot center console boat with a female passenger hit a large wake, causing the passenger to fall and injure her leg.

She was taken to Gainesville Medical Center for treatment. Her identity and the extent of her injuries have not been released.

Later that night, game wardens rescued two people from the water near the Athens Boat Club in Dawson County after a pontoon boat took on water following the fireworks show. Officials said no injuries were reported, and alcohol was not a factor.

On July 4, a cabin cruiser struck three boats while attempting to dock at Margaritaville in Hall County after the operator reportedly lost power. Georgia DNR officials said no injuries were reported, and alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

A separate boating incident on Lake Nottely in Union County left a 16-year-old injured after two personal watercraft collided. The teen was taken to Northside Hospital in Gainesville with a leg injury.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said game wardens also responded to multiple boating incidents and drownings elsewhere in the state during the holiday weekend.

In Baldwin County, GA DNR game wardens were notified by Putnam County Sheriff’s Office of the possible drowning of a 34-year-old man on Lake Sinclair on Friday. Around 1 p.m., game wardens located the victim identified as David Hoyt Glass.

In addition, the Georgia Department of Public Safety also reported law enforcement agencies across Georgia made more than 370 DUI arrests during the holiday period, investigated more than 230 crashes and issued more than 600 distracted driving citations.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources continues to investigate the boating incidents.