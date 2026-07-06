Holiday weekend crackdown results in hundreds of DUI arrests across Georgia

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety is continuing to tally numbers from the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to the latest figures, law enforcement agencies across the state made just over 370 DUI arrests during the holiday period. Officers also issued more than 600 citations for distracted driving.

The department reported more than 230 crashes statewide over the weekend. More than two dozen of those crashes involved impaired driving.

At least 10 people were killed in crashes on Georgia roads during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to the Department of Public Safety.