MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is on the run after officials say he attacked a family member.

Madison County Sheriff officials said they are looking for Wayne Jackson.

According to deputies, Jackson is wanted in connection to a home invasion that resulted in stab wounds to a family member.

Authorities have not provided additional information regarding the attack.

Jackson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call 911.

