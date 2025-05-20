Local

Georgia Department of Public Health confirms fourth measles in the state

Measles This illustration provided a 3D graphic representation of a spherical-shaped, measles virus particle, that was studded with glycoprotein tubercles. (cdc.gov)
ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed a fourth measles case in the state.

This person in this case was from metro Atlanta and was not vaccinated. They contracted measles while traveling overseas.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is now working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to this person between may 10 and the 18 when they were infectious.

The department urges Georgians not to go to the doctor or clinic without calling first if you suspect a positive case of measles as it is highly contagious for those who are not vaccinated.

