Georgia Democrats set to host annual Carter-Lewis fundraising dinner

ATLANTA — The Democratic Party of Georgia will hold its annual Carter-Lewis fundraising dinner Friday night in Atlanta.

Party Chairman Charlie Bailey said tickets sold quickly and they are expecting a strong turnout. “We’re really excited about it, it’s going to be a big event. One of the, if not the largest, we’ve had in years,” Bailey said.

He added that Democrats from across the state will gather to celebrate their values and the work ahead. “It’s a time where Democrats from all over the state come together to celebrate both the values that we stand for and to recognize the work that we’re going to engage in,” Bailey said.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will headline the event as the featured speaker.