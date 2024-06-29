Georgia couple arrested for trying to sell 2-year-old daughter online for sex

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia couple is facing several charges after police say they were trying to sell their toddler for sex.

Grovetown police say they arrested Ashlee Crawley, 26, and James Tripp, 29, on Wednesday.

Investigators say they received a tip that Crawley and Tripp were using an online chatroom to try and find men to have sex with their 2-year-old daughter.

They say Crawley had been making sexually explicit “content” and selling it online. They say some of those videos deliberately featured their children, including the 2-year-old, for extra money.

It’s unclear what the videos contained and if the children were actively involved.

Detectives also say they learned that Tripp was trying to get Crawley’s permission to have sex with one of his own underage relatives.

All of the children were removed from the home and are being cared for by the Division of Family and Children Services.

Both Crawley and Tripp are being held in the Columbia County Jail.

She is being charged with child molestation and violation of the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation and Prevention Act of 2007.

He faces charges of criminal attempted incest and criminal attempted child molestation,

Investigators say they expect both will face more charges.