ATLANTA — A Georgia state lawmaker is asking residents to help select a contemporary state song to accompany the state’s official song, “Georgia on My Mind.”

State Rep. Eric Bell has launched a survey featuring nine nominated songs, including Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee” and Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” The selections also feature music from artists including Usher and the Zac Brown Band.

Bell made it clear that he has no intention of replacing the Ray Charles classic but believes a more modern selection could complement it.

“But for many of us who were born past 1990 that song just doesn’t reflect our current or contemporary times,” Bell said.

He hopes adding a contemporary state song will give younger generations a greater connection to Georgia’s state symbols.

“So that individuals during this time period can see themselves reflected in state symbols,” Bell said.

Bell plans to keep voting open into next year and use the survey results to help craft legislation in 2027.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.