Georgia continues to surpass early voting records with more than 1.6 million votes cast

ATLANTA, GA — After eight days of early voting, more than 1.6 million have voted early in Georgia. The numbers so far outpace the last presidential election by about 600,000.

Scott Brown, Deputy Director of the Clayton County Board of Registrars says they’re already over 32,000 early votes, and he expects even more in the last two weeks before the election.

“So far we have had record turnout for advanced voting. In 2020 we had 54,000 come out and vote early. We are already over 32,000 for this election. So, we anticipate a bigger turnout for advanced voting which is wonderful.”

The Secretary of State’s office is expecting early voting turnout to increase during the final week before the election.

There are only a few reports from the office of long lines statewide. However, some voters are waiting for more than 30 minutes at some of the popular voting locations in metro areas.