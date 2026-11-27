COVINGTON, GA — Georgia Christmas tree farmers are heading into their busiest weekend of the year with an abundant supply of trees, and many growers are keeping prices steady despite inflation.

Heavy rainfall over the summer helped produce a strong crop of Georgia-grown Christmas trees this year.

“A lot of new growth, a lot of big trees, it’s all very, very green this year,” said Chuck Berry, owner of Berry’s Christmas Tree Farm in Covington.

Berry said shoppers can expect to spend between $55 and $75 on an average Christmas tree, with many growers maintaining last year’s prices.

“At our farm we held our price from 2025, and from what I’m hearing from across the state most everybody has maintained the price this year,” Berry said.

Despite rising costs, Berry said keeping Christmas trees affordable for customers remains a priority.

“We may have to eat some extra costs, but in the end we just want to offer a product at a reasonable price, and hope everybody comes out and buys a real Christmas tree,” Berry said.

Black Friday is typically the busiest day for Christmas tree farms across Georgia, followed by Saturday and Sunday.

Georgia is the third-largest producer of Christmas trees in the Southeast, behind North Carolina and Virginia.