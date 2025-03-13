Georgia breweries may soon feel impacts of recently enacted tariffs on aluminum and steel imports

ATLANTA, GA — Joseph Cortes, Executive Director of the Georgia Craft Brewers’ Guild says it’s been hard for many breweries ever since the pandemic.

But now, recently enacted tariffs on aluminum and steel imports could have a major impact on Georgia breweries. He says those materials are vital for producing items like cans, kegs, and brewing equipment.

The guild is encouraging brewers to connect with suppliers now while they wait to see the “down stream” impacts.

Breweries are keeping a close eye on the situation, as higher costs for consumers could be problematic for business.

Cortes says he knows of several businesses that have purchased cans in bulk to get ahead of the tariffs.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.