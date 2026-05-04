Georgia begins issuing one-time tax refunds to eligible taxpayers

ATLANTA — Georgia officials say one-time tax refunds approved by the General Assembly are now being issued, and residents are being urged to keep an eye on their bank accounts this week.

The state says married couples filing jointly could receive up to $500, while single filers could get up to $250.

At a signing ceremony in March, Governor Brian Kemp said the refunds are intended to provide relief to taxpayers.

“This measure doesn’t pick winners and losers, it helps all Georgia taxpayers,” Kemp said.

Officials say it will take a few weeks for all of the refunds to be distributed.