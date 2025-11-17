Georgia awards $42M in new grants to fight opioid crisis, more than 100 projects funded

ATLANTA — Georgia is rolling out more than $42 million in new grants to help combat the opioid crisis, directing funding to 109 projects across the state. The money comes from multiple national opioid lawsuit settlements, with the Georgia Opioid Crisis Abatement Trust expecting more than $1 billion to flow into its fund over the next 18 years.

Among the organizations receiving support is Gwinnett United in Drug Education, known as GUIDE, which was awarded more than $840,000 to expand its prevention-focused Youth Action Network. Executive Director Jessica Andrews-Wilson says early intervention is key.

“We know starting early really does make a difference long term for those individuals and therefore for those communities,” she said, adding that “every dollar that is spent on prevention saves $4–6 in treatment and recovery costs.”

Other projects receiving grants include programs focused on recovery, workforce training, and housing. Trustee Kevin Tanner said the funding aims to “decrease overdose deaths and increase the number of people who are entering into treatment and keeping people into a place of good recovery.”

Over the past 25 years, more than 650,000 people in the U.S. have died from opioid overdoses. While the CDC reports the annual average has begun to decline predicting about a 24% drop nationwide, overdose deaths remain high at roughly 87,000 per year. Overdose continues to be the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 44.

The state expects to open applications for the next round of grants in spring 2026.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.