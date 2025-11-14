Local

State issues new alert over dangerous opioid-like products sold in Georgia stores

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia Attorney general posts consumer warning about synthetic opioids on the market GWINNETT, GA - SEPTEMBER 09: Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr speaks at a campaign event for Republican Senate Candidate for Georgia, Hershel Walker on September 9, 2022 in Gwinnett, Georgia. Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is running against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock for November's election. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Attorney General is issuing an updated consumer warning about an opioid-like substance being sold at some gas stations, vape shops, and convenience stores across the state.

The alert focuses on products containing 7-OH, which officials say are being falsely marketed as natural items like kratom, even though they contain highly concentrated, dangerous ingredients.

Some of the products are designed to look like candy, gummies, or even ice-cream cones, raising concerns that they may appeal to children.

Former Georgia Congressman Jack Kingston, who now speaks on behalf of the Stop Gas Station Heroin initiative, says these products are far more potent than they appear.

“They’re selling it like it’s a pill, a tablet, or even in some cases where it looks like a candy, but it is a very dangerous, very highly concentrated product,” Kingston said.

Health officials warn that concentrated 7-OH can be up to 13 times stronger than morphine and may lead to seizures, substance-use disorder, withdrawal, overdose, or death. Kingston says legal kratom products should be properly labeled and sold only to buyers 21 and older, in line with Georgia law.

State officials are urging anyone who experiences a bad reaction to a 7-OH product to seek medical attention and file a report with the FDA.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.

