Georgia Aquarium lands on list of nation’s top tourist traps

ATLANTA, GA — Tourism creates major money for Georgia, but one popular destination has landed on a list it might wish to avoid.

Tourism and travel generated more than 460,000 jobs and nearly $80B in economic impact across Georgia in 2023, ranking the state fifth nationwide.

But a Florida-based company analyzed Trip Advisor data and found the Georgia Aquarium is also fifth on a list of the nation’s top tourist traps.

The rankings are based on negative reviews, especially complaints about pricing and value.

The Space Needle in Seattle tops the list, followed by Busch Gardens in Tampa, Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia, Graceland in Memphis, and then the Georgia Aquarium.