Georgia Aquarium lands on list of nation’s top tourist traps

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia Aquarium lands on list of nation’s top tourist traps ATLANTA - APRIL 02: People look at a hammerhead shark while visiting the Georgia Aquarium on April 2, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The aquarium has been open since 2004 and is home to an estimated 55,000 fish. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Streeter Lecka)
ATLANTA, GA — Tourism creates major money for Georgia, but one popular destination has landed on a list it might wish to avoid.

Tourism and travel generated more than 460,000 jobs and nearly $80B in economic impact across Georgia in 2023, ranking the state fifth nationwide.

But a Florida-based company analyzed Trip Advisor data and found the Georgia Aquarium is also fifth on a list of the nation’s top tourist traps.

The rankings are based on negative reviews, especially complaints about pricing and value.

The Space Needle in Seattle tops the list, followed by Busch Gardens in Tampa, Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia, Graceland in Memphis, and then the Georgia Aquarium.

