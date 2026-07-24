Georgia among top states for gambling losses, survey finds

A new survey by online poker and i-gaming platform VIP Grinder finds Georgia ranks among the top states for gambling losses.

The survey of 2,000 adults nationwide examined gambling habits across the country, including where losses are highest and where gamblers are most likely to hide the extent of their spending from loved ones.

According to the survey, Georgia ranks seventh in the nation for the highest “worst day” gambling losses, with an average single-session loss of $6,562 per person.

The survey also found more than 18 percent of Georgia gamblers said they have used a credit card to gamble. About one in five said they have borrowed money from friends or family, and more than 40 percent said they have lied to someone close to them about their gambling losses.

The survey also notes that online searches for gambling addiction have increased in recent years.

Arizona ranked first for the highest average single-session gambling losses at nearly $15,000, followed by Mississippi and Iowa.