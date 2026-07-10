Georgia agriculture industry improving due to recent rainfall

ATLANTA — Georgia’s agriculture industry is seeing improved conditions after much of the state experienced drought earlier this year.

Earlier this spring, 98% of Georgia was experiencing a high level of drought, raising concerns for farmers across the state.

Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said recent rainfall has helped improve conditions, but it’s still too early to determine the drought’s full impact on crops.

“We won’t know anything related to specifics on how crops may have been significantly impacted until things start getting harvested later this year,” Harper said.

Agriculture contributes about $100 billion to Georgia’s economy, according to officials.

Harper said the public will have a better understanding of the drought’s impact once harvest season begins.