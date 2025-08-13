GE Appliances announces $3B investment expansion at Georgia plant

LAFAYETTE, GA — GE Appliances is making a multibillion-dollar investment that includes big changes for one Georgia plant.

The company announced plans to spend more than $3 billion upgrading several facilities across the U.S., including its plant in LaFayette. The upgrades will focus on automation, advanced technology, and boosting production.

At one time, the Walker County facility produced only electric products. Over the next several years, it will expand to include more gas ranges work previously done in Mexico. The plant already makes gas, electric, and induction ranges, along with wall ovens and cooktops.

The LaFayette expansion will add to local job opportunities as part of 1,000 new positions spread across facilities in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Kentucky. GE Appliances says the move is part of a broader effort to shift production from China and Mexico to the United States.

