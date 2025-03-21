GDOT to open new “displaced left turn” interchange at busy metro Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA, GA — Making left turns are about to get easier as Georgia transportation officials get set to open a new interchange Saturday, if the weather cooperates.

This goes beyond those diverging diamonds. It’s called a “displaced left turn” or DLT.

It will open at the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and I-85 near the new Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital. Vehicles will be funneled left into their own lane that completely bypasses oncoming traffic.

This project costs about $100 million and includes a series of other changes, including a ramp onto the I-85 service road. GDOT already has displaced left turns in Dawson County and in Gwinnett County. Others are planned for Douglas and Fayette counties.

An estimated 50,000 vehicles pass through the intersection from the hospital side of the interchange every day.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.