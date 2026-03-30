GDOT launches Georgia 400 incident response unit

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation is rolling out a new incident response unit along Georgia 400 this week.

Officials say the unit will respond to crashes and other incidents along a 16 mile stretch to improve safety, assist drivers and keep traffic moving.

“As part of our public, private partnership with State Route 400 Peach Partners, they are launching a new State Route 400 incident response unit,” said GDOT official Kyle Collins.

The unit is part of the new express lanes project along the corridor.

While similar to HERO patrols, officials say the new units will not replace them.

“It’s going to mirror the same great service that GDOT provides with our HERO metro Atlanta,” Collins said.