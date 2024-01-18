GDOT is looking for a HERO. Could it be you?

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is on the lookout for a HERO.

Back in July, GDOT announced they had to scale back their Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) program due to lack of staffing.

At the time, they were down to about 60 drivers, less than half of what they needed.

That meant GDOT was forced to suspend overnight service and shrink the service area.

However, thanks to increased recruitment and hiring, more operators are being trained, and those operators are about to go on the roads.

GDOT Spokesperson Natalie Dale said you could see those yellow trucks 24 hours a day soon.

“We’re hopeful to return to 24/7 service by the end of the spring or early summer, that is our goal,” she said.

Dale said the role of HERO is a challenge and said it takes “a unique person to be one.”

“The training will sift out some folks who thought they might like the job, but realize it’s pretty intense.”

Do you have what it takes to be a HERO? A link for the application can be found here.

