GBI issues warning after several threats made against state senators

ATLANTA — They’re threats and acts of harassment some Georgia Senators believe are tied to the indictment against former President Donald Trump.

“I’ve been in office for nine years, and this has never happened,” Senator Jason Estevez.

Senator Jason Estevez says he was surprised when a pizza delivery guy showed up to his home on Friday order.

“It was a little disconcerting,” he said.

And Senator Emanuel Jones told Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln, he also received an unexpected delivery to his McDonough car dealership on Friday.

“We’ve all been on pins and needles at this time,” Jones said.

Both Senators say they quickly learned at least three other Democratic senators also had delivery attempts.

“We all have been on heightened alert,” Jones said.

Senators also say individuals have been harassing their spouses with relentless phone calls.

The State Senate Office warned senators earlier this month to be prepared for threats if Trump was indicted.

The GBI director sent all 236 lawmakers an email on Monday urging them to report threats to the proper authorities.

“You always receive some kind of harassment or trolling online through social media, but to have folks call you, call your wife, go to your home have something delivered at your home is a new level,” Estevez said.

Dekalb County police confirmed they are investigating the threats. We learned reports were made with Henry County Police, the GBI, and the Lt. Governor’s Office.