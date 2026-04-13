GBI investigating officer involved shooting in metro Atlanta

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving an officer in metro Atlanta on Monday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has responded to reports of a shooting in Conyers.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning anyone in the area of Benji Boulevard to use caution.

“Please be aware that there is a large law enforcement presence in the area of Benji BLVD. Please avoid this area if possible as our deputies are working an incident at this location,” Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No word on if anyone was injured in the shooting.

This is an active investigation.