GBI announces arrests of former GA corrections officers accused of assaulting inmate

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged three former Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) officers, one GDC investigator, and one former Floyd County deputy for aggravated assault of an inmate inside the Floyd County Jail.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office officials contacted the GBI on June 5 and made the request after learning of the inmate being assaulted.

Officials with FCSO released the following statement:

“On June 4, 2024, an incident occurred at our facility involving an inmate being transported to the Georgia Department of Corrections. This incident occurred prior to transportation and involved several Georgia Department of Corrections Officers, and former Deputy Logan Nelson.

After our review of the incident, Mr. Nelson’s employment was terminated on June 6, 2024. He was found to have violated numerous policies, including Oath of Office, Conduct Unbecoming of a Deputy, and Unsatisfactory Performance.

Because of the incident that occurred the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted to conduct an investigation. All questions regarding the investigation should be referred to the GBI.”

GBI officials arrested five law enforcement officials for their roles in the assault.

Josha Riddle, age 32, of Lafayette Georgia. Charged with Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats and Acts, Battery, and Violation of Oath of Office.

Billy Lingerfelt, age 63, of Lafayette, Georgia. Charged with Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats and Acts, Battery, and Violation of Oath of Office.

Donna Pettyjohn, age 56, of Lafayette, Georgia. Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy to Commit Terroristic Threats and Acts, Conspiracy to Commit Battery, False Statements, and Violation of Oath of Office.

Hannah Rittweger, age 32, of Adairsville, Georgia. Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy to Commit Terroristic Threats and Acts, Conspiracy to Commit Battery, False Statements, and Violation of Oath of Office.

Logan Nelson, age 24, of Cave Spring Georgia. Charged with party to the crimes of: Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats and Acts, Battery, and Violation of Oath of Office.

The suspects are being held in the Floyd County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 706-291-4111 or the GBI regional investigative office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Floyd County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.



