Forest Parkway in metro Atlanta reopens after gas leak

FOREST PARK, GA — All lanes on a busy metro Atlanta road have reopened on Thursday afternoon after crews responded to a gas leak.

Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services said a road closure was in effect on Forest Parkway between Ash Street and Lake Drive.

“At this time, both the eastbound and westbound traffic lanes on Forest Parkway have been blocked off in order for crews to respond to a gas leak near the former Eckerd/Rite Aid building,” Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and assisting with traffic flow in the area.

Officials are urging residents and motorists to avoid the immediate area and follow all detours and traffic control measures.