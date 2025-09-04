Garbage truck crash sparks fire, damages Smyrna home

SMYRNA, GA — Investigators are working to determine what caused a garbage truck to lose control and crash in a Smyrna neighborhood, sparking a fire that damaged a home and two vehicles.

Cobb County fire officials say the truck rolled down a hill on Haven Park Circle near Cooper Lake Road and South Cobb Drive before hitting a tree, a parked car, and the front of a house. The impact ignited a fire that spread from the truck to the car and the home, leaving heavy damage.

Two people were inside the house at the time but managed to escape unharmed. One worker on the garbage truck was hospitalized with injuries, while another escaped without harm.

Neighbors say the crash was unlike anything they’ve ever seen, as the flames quickly engulfed the front of the home. Officials estimate repairs to the house could take months.

Cobb fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused the garbage truck to roll out of control.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story