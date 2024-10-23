GA woman found lying in the road. She told police it was an emergency and needed to pray

ROME, Ga. — A Georgia woman was arrested after she was found lying in the middle of a road.

It happened on Sunday around 2 p.m.

Rome police were called to the area of Shorter Avenue regarding a woman lying in the middle of the road. Witnesses told police cars had to enter other lanes to get around her.

When officers arrived, they found Chelsea Otto, 36, in the parking lot of a Starbucks. When officers asked Otto, why was she in the street, she said: “It was an emergency, so she laid in the street to pray.”

Rome police told Otto that an emergency would be her getting run over by a car, which, Otto acknowledged.

She was arrested and issued a citation for obstructing the highway and street. Rome officials learned Otto had warrants out of two other states, including Indiana with limited extradition.

When Otto was taken to the Floyd County Jail, she told officers she does meth every four to six hours, so she can stay awake, “but she does not like how it makes her feel.”

She will be extradited to Indiana.