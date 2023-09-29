Ga. teacher accused of possessing multiple pieces of child pornography

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia teacher is behind bars after officials say he had child pornography.

Floyd County police said on Thursday, officers arrested Brian Glenn Cross after investigators learned that he was in possession of several sexually explicit pictures of minors.

The arrest comes after a long term investigation into the numerous images investigators found in Cross’ possession.

At the time of his arrest, Cross was employed as a special education teacher at Armuchee High School. He has since been terminated.

The Floyd County School System sent the following statement regarding the arrest:

“The employment contract of this person was immediately terminated after learning of these allegations. Our focus moving forward is supporting the students and staff at Armuchee High School as they continue to build the positive reputation they are known for.”

Cross was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.





