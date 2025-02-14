Local

GA legislature advances first piece of immigration legislation in 2025

By Jonathan O'Brien
Georgia State Capitol Next month, a state healthcare commission will begin considering options including if the governor’s Pathways program is the best way to achieve that goal. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By Jonathan O'Brien

ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia legislature is a step closer to imposing new penalties on local governments that don’t enforce immigration laws.

The senate’s vote advances the bill that would waive the sovereign immunity for local governments that don’t enforce federal immigration law, opening them up to lawsuits.

Bill sponsor Senator Blake Tillery says local governments are responsible for the harm that’s caused because they weren’t following Georgia law. Additionally, he reiterates, all the bill says, “is if you don’t follow Georgia immigration law, you run the risk of being held responsible in a court of law to Georgia citizens because of your failure to do so.”

Democrats pushed back saying the bill would tax resources and open up governments to frivolous lawsuits.

Democratic Senator Nikki Merritt worry it will tax resources. “I have huge concerns about the impact this is going to have on our local law enforcement.”

The measure now goes to the House.

Jonathan O'Brien

Jonathan O'Brien

95.5 WSB News Anchor and Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!