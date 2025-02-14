GA legislature advances first piece of immigration legislation in 2025

ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia legislature is a step closer to imposing new penalties on local governments that don’t enforce immigration laws.

The senate’s vote advances the bill that would waive the sovereign immunity for local governments that don’t enforce federal immigration law, opening them up to lawsuits.

Bill sponsor Senator Blake Tillery says local governments are responsible for the harm that’s caused because they weren’t following Georgia law. Additionally, he reiterates, all the bill says, “is if you don’t follow Georgia immigration law, you run the risk of being held responsible in a court of law to Georgia citizens because of your failure to do so.”

Democrats pushed back saying the bill would tax resources and open up governments to frivolous lawsuits.

Democratic Senator Nikki Merritt worry it will tax resources. “I have huge concerns about the impact this is going to have on our local law enforcement.”

The measure now goes to the House.