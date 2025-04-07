Funeral services announced for former Cobb County Deputy Chief of Police

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The funeral services have been announced for former Deputy Chief of Cobb County Police and Cobb County School District Police Chief Ron Storey.

A memorial service for Storey is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 9 at the Burnt Hickory Baptist Church. Storey died on April 3, the Cobb County Police Department announced.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, Storey served as a Cobb County police officer for more than 27 years. After rising through the ranks over the years, he retired as Deputy Chief of Police in 2013.

He was “deeply respected and admired by all who had the privilege of knowing him,” according to his obituary. “We will forever be grateful for his remarkable service in law enforcement, which spanned over 50 years.”

Chief Storey was known as an exceptional leader and individual who cherished his family and work family.

“The police officers and staff who had the privilege to serve under his leadership will forever be grateful for his strength of character and steadfast dedication to his team. He was a great person and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Storey’s family and friends during this difficult time,” his obituary read.

In lieu of flowers, Storey’s family requests that donations will go to the Cobb County Public Safety Foundation.