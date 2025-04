COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County School District Police Department announced they are mourning the loss of Chief Ron Storey.

“Chief Storey was an exceptional leader and individual, who cherished his family and work family. We ask that you keep his family and our department members in your prayers during this period of grief,” according to Cobb County School District Police Department.