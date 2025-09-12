Funeral service set for veteran DeKalb County firefighter killed in line of duty

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The funeral service for a DeKalb County firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be held on September 18.

53-year-old Preston Lee Fant was killed fighting a massive blaze at a commercial building on Monday.

The fire happened inside a warehouse owned by a film production company called Digital Thunderdome. The cause of the blaze, as well as details about how the firefighter was injured, remain under investigation.

His life will be honored at a service at Truist Park starting at 2PM on Thursday.

According to a an obituary published from the West Cobb Funeral Home, “His skill, courage, and calm leadership in the most dangerous conditions earned him the respect and trust of his brothers and sisters in the fire service, as well as the gratitude of the community he so faithfully protected. To many, he was the very definition of a firefighter: brave, selfless, and unwavering in his commitment to others.”

There will be a graveside service at Kennesaw Memorial Park.

Fant was a 21 year veteran with the DeKalb County Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, his five children, his father, his brother, and his granddaughter.