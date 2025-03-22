Local

Funeral scheduled for Lisa Young Alston, daughter of civil rights icon Andrew Young

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery
Lisa Young Alston (Family)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — The funeral services for Lisa Young Alston, the daughter of civil rights leader and former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young, are scheduled Saturday afternoon.

Alston’s funeral is scheduled at 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Atlanta. She passed away on March 14.

The family of Ambassador Andrew Young and Alston previously released a statement after her death.

<i>Lisa Young Alston passed away Friday, March 14th. The Young and Alston families deeply appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and support from across the community as we deal with the news of the loss of our beloved Lisa. We ask that the privacy of our family be respected as we deal with the loss of our loved one. More details regarding a celebration of life will be forthcoming as they are finalized.</i>

<br/>

—  The Young and Alston Family
