Funeral for Dunwoody detective to be held Monday

DUNWOODY, GA — Funeral arrangements have now been announced for a Dunwoody police officer who passed away recently.

Services for Detective Jordan Laverty will be held Monday, August 4 at Woodstock City Church, located at 150 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30188.

The visitation will be at 1PM and the service will be at 2PM.

The funeral is open to the public.

He leaves behind a wife and four children. A GoFundMe has been set up by the Dunwoody Police Foundation to support the family.

He served in Dunwoody for eight years and worked for the DeKalb County Police Department for several years prior.