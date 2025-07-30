DUNWOODY, GA — The Dunwoody Police Department mourns the loss of one of its own in a social post on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

The agency announces Detective Jordan Laverty has passed away unexpectedly.

The agency has not said how he died.

He served in Dunwoody for eight years and worked for the DeKalb County Police Department for several years prior.

The agency says it is “heartbroken” and is wrapping its “arms around his family.”

It adds, “please keep his family, friends and colleagues at the department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Jordan.”