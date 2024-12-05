Funding continues to be a point of contention for Fulton County sheriff’s office

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Funding continues to be a point of contention for the Fulton County sheriff’s office as Fulton commissioners approve $2.1 million dollars to cover overtime pay for sheriff’s office employees.

Commission Chair Rob Pitts says approving the $2.1 million for the sheriff’s office is necessary, “They put the time in. They benefitted the county. We have to pay them.”

But CEO Joe Sordi, head of third party security company Strategic Security, says the Fulton County sheriff’s office stills owes them more than $1.5 million dollars for services at the county jail.

Sordi says they haven’t had contact with the sheriff’s office since August and things haven’t changed since their guards walked off the job at the Fulton County Jail over non-payment. They’ve tried to be flexible with the sheriff’s office, and are still willing to work things out after they fell behind on payments for their services.

He claims the sheriff’s office knew from the start they wouldn’t have the money and that they may consider a legal confrontation.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Michael Shoates says other issues have caused the funding discrepancy, aside from overtime and that they need the $2.1 million to fill a funding gap.

Funding challenges remain in play at the Fulton County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release a response to the matter.