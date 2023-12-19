Fulton election workers sue Giuliani again for continuing to spread lies

Three days after a jury ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay two former Fulton County election workers $148 million in damages, the mother and daughter have sued him again asking a court to halt him from continuing to spread baseless claims about them, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The 10-page complaint in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia cites comments Giuliani made to reporters outside the courthouse and in interviews during and directly after his defamation trial.

“Defendant Giuliani continues to spread the very same lies for which he has already been held liable,” the complaint alleges.

Giuliani’s remarks “coupled with his refusal to agree to refrain from continuing to make such statements make clear that he intends to persist in his campaign of targeted defamation and harassment,” it said. “It must stop.”

The complaint noted Giuliani, when asked if he regretted remarks that led to the defamation suit, replied, “Of course I don’t regret it. I told the truth.”

Freeman and Moss are not asking for additional damages from Giuliani beyond attorneys fees. Instead, they seek an injunction banning the former New York City mayor from repeating they engaged in voter fraud after the 2020 election.

The women endured death threats and racist harassment after Giuliani, former President Donald Trump and others falsely accused them of ballot stuffing and other illegal acts at State Farm Arena on election night 2020. Giuliani and Trump continued to spread the lies long after they had been debunked by state and federal investigators.





