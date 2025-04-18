Local

Fulton County website experiencing technical issues, alternative contact options provided

By WSB Radio News Staff
Fulton County Government Center (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA — Fulton County government is experiencing technical difficulties with its official website, potentially impacting residents trying to access online services.

In a post shared on social media, the county acknowledged the issue and said its team is actively working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. While no specific details have been provided regarding the cause of the disruption, officials apologized for the inconvenience.

To assist residents during the outage, the county is offering alternative ways to reach customer service. For urgent matters or assistance, residents can call 404-612-4000 or email customerservice@fultoncountyga.gov.

The county has not yet indicated when the website will be fully restored but promises to provide updates as more information becomes available.

