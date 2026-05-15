Fulton County Sheriff’s Department conducts mass evacuation drill ahead of World Cup

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a mass evacuation drill at the county courthouse on Friday.

During the exercise all individuals at the Fulton County Justice Complex evacuated the affected buildings and followed established emergency procedures.

“Whether it be a potential active shooter, a fire, or any emergency, we want to be ready and the team did an absolutely great job,” said Sheriff Pat Labat.

Labat says they got everyone out of the building in a little more than twenty minutes.

He says these trainings are critical, especially before large events like the World Cup.