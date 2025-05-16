Fulton County Schools superintendent warns of financial crisis despite cost-cutting measures

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The leader of Fulton County Schools is issuing a warning about the district’s financial outlook, saying the system is on a “collision course to insolvency” if further action isn’t taken.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney shared the warning as the Fulton County Board of Education approved a tentative $2.46 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2026. Despite recent efforts to reduce spending, such as school closures and redistricting, Looney says more difficult decisions lie ahead.

“Without mixing words, we’re on a collision course to insolvency,” Looney said. “That means cut expenses, raise revenue, or some combination of both.”

He added that in the next four to five years, the district could face some of the most serious financial challenges in its history.

Board President Kristin McCabe echoed the urgency, saying, “There were some very tough decisions that had to be made this year, and more will need to be done.”

District leaders say the warning is meant to prepare the community for further discussions on budget cuts, potential revenue increases, and long-term sustainability planning.

