Fulton County Schools launch “All-In on Day One” to fight chronic absenteeism

FULTON COUNTY, GA — As students across Fulton County head back to class for the first day of school, the district is launching a renewed effort to address chronic absenteeism through its “All-In on Day One” initiative.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney says it’s critical that students are in the classroom from day one, especially as the academic year gets off to a fast start. “We are going to be pushing them hard athletically, academically, and artistically, to make sure that we squeeze as much of their talent out of them as possible,” Looney said.

To support that goal, the district is providing assistance such as free school supplies and utility bill credits to help families overcome challenges that may keep students from attending.

“There’s a direct correlation between school attendance and academic achievement,” Looney added. “Obviously we can’t teach the students if they’re not in school, and that includes the first day of school.”

According to data from the Georgia Department of Education, Fulton County’s chronic absenteeism rate was 18.7% last school year, below the state average and an improvement from a peak in 2021. Still, district leaders say there’s more work to be done.

“We want to begin on the first day of school,” Looney said. “And therefore we’re pushing diligently to make sure our community understands the importance of coming to school every single day. We’re ready and we need to see students there.”

The superintendent says the district will continue to look for innovative ways to encourage attendance but emphasizes that families also play a crucial role. “At the end of the day, it’s the parent’s responsibility to make sure their child is up, clean, backpack packed, and ready for school.”

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story