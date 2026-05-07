Fulton County Schools among victims of cyberattack targeting education software vendor

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County Schools is among thousands of victims affected by a cyberattack targeting a vendor used by its learning management system, officials said.

The parent company behind Canvas, the district’s learning management system, said a third party gained access to certain user information.

Officials said the exposed data may include names, email addresses, student ID numbers and private messages.

No passwords, financial information or Social Security numbers appear to have been compromised, officials said.

The district said it does not store that type of sensitive information within the system.

The investigation into the cyberattack is ongoing.

In a statement, Fulton County Schools said the district was notified of a nationwide cybersecurity incident involving its vendor, Instructure, which operates Canvas.

“Security Update: Fulton County School is aware of a nationwide cybersecurity incident reported by one of our technology vendors, the company Instructure. Their software product Canvas is used by our district. While Canvas remains operational, the vendor has confirmed that certain user data, including names and internal messages, may have been accessed. The vendor reports that passwords, social security numbers, and financial information were not involved. We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide direct updates to any families specifically impacted as more information becomes available,” the district said.

More information is available at https://www.fultonschools.org/instructure.